Get a clue: Trapped Wild players find off-ice challenge in trying to solve escape rooms

To unwind in between games, the Wild like to forget about hockey and take a break from the mental and physical toil of the season.
That’s why they trap themselves in a puzzle and try to decipher clues to flee before time runs out.
“I can’t say we’re good at it,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “We just enjoy it.”
Escape rooms have been an off-day hobby for Spurgeon and fellow defenseman Jake Middleton after Middleton had been lobbying for years for his teammates to go with him.
When he was with San Jose, Middleton and a few Sharks players would find a spot after arriving in a road city.
“I got the wives involved,” Middleton said, “and they kind of spearheaded it for us.”
The group has competed three times around the Twin Cities, usually going in the afternoons — sometimes sandwiching it between a lunch or brunch and after-school pickup for Spurgeon’s kids. Middleton’s baby daughter Stevie accompanies them.
“She doesn’t bring much to the table as far as getting out,” said Middleton, who’s still on the mend from getting boarded last week and won’t play Wednesday vs. the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center. “But she just stays all cute in the corner for us.”