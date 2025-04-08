The Wild took the official team photo on the ice Tuesday morning at Xcel Energy Center. This was followed by a 50-minute skate in which their two best forwards, points machine Kirill Kaprizov and two-way standout Joel Erikkson-Ek, were wearing green jerseys.
“They aren’t wearing red or yellow … that must mean they’re close to playing,‘’ said Tom Reid, once a penalty-shot scorer for the North Stars, a saloon owner on West Seventh St. near the arena, and the analyst on Wild radio since the 2001-02 season.
Filip Gustavsson was in front of the net at the other end of the ice, standing tall in white pads, and coming off a solid night’s sleep in the basement of the family’s Twin Cities residence.
Such rest was not a given, considering son Lage was born on March 26, placing him in tandem with brother Vollrad, not yet age 2.
Followers of the Wild since the franchise’s birth in 2000 perhaps remember original coach Jacques Lemaire’s concerns about homes with young children as playoff time approached. He was the maestro of the team’s one true playoff run in the spring of 2003 and put the team in a local hotel before home games.
This was done out of fear that key players might be tasked with changing diapers, taking out the garbage, going to the convenience store, etc., rather than concentrating fully on the Avalanche or Canucks, and getting eight hours of peaceful sleep.
“Not a problem for me,‘’ Gustavsson said. “My wife’s mother, Kajas, is here from Sweden to help with the baby and his brother. She comes from working in the kindergarten world. Her being here is perfect.
“When it’s time to sleep, I just go downstairs where it’s quiet.‘’