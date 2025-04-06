Wild

Minnesota Wild defeat Dallas Stars in OT, end four-game skid and strengthen hold on playoff spot

The Wild didn’t score until the third period against Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 10:00PM
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the second period Sunday. (Matt Krohn/The Associated Press)

In dire need of a win to maintain their already dwindling lead in the Western Conference playoff race, the Wild faced one of their worst matchups possible: Jake Oettinger.

The Lakeville native and Stars goaltender has rarely faltered against the Wild, but the Wild finally solved him en route to a 3-2 overtime win Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that ended a four-game slide and gave them a six-point cushion over the Flames for the second and final wild-card berth.

Marco Rossi broke a 2-2 tie 58 seconds into overtime on a 4-on-3 power play after a Thomas Harley point shot bounced into the Wild net off Zach Bogosian for the equalizer.

Before that, the Wild overcame a 1-0 deficit when Matt Boldy whacked the puck by Oettinger from his knee 3:08 into the third. Then Marcus Foligno delivered the go-ahead goal at five minutes when he crashed the net and buried his own rebound.

This was Oettinger’s first regulation loss to the Wild after coming into the game on a 7-0-2 run. He finished with 38 saves.

At the other end, Filip Gustavsson made 23 stops for the Wild, who were trailing early after a Jason Robertston goal 5:51 into the first period.

The Stars went 0-for-4 on the power play and the Wild 1-for-4, but Dallas’ tying goal in the third period came just after a power play expired and before the Wild could exit the zone and relieve pressure.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

