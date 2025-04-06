In dire need of a win to maintain their already dwindling lead in the Western Conference playoff race, the Wild faced one of their worst matchups possible: Jake Oettinger.
The Lakeville native and Stars goaltender has rarely faltered against the Wild, but the Wild finally solved him en route to a 3-2 overtime win Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that ended a four-game slide and gave them a six-point cushion over the Flames for the second and final wild-card berth.
Marco Rossi broke a 2-2 tie 58 seconds into overtime on a 4-on-3 power play after a Thomas Harley point shot bounced into the Wild net off Zach Bogosian for the equalizer.
Before that, the Wild overcame a 1-0 deficit when Matt Boldy whacked the puck by Oettinger from his knee 3:08 into the third. Then Marcus Foligno delivered the go-ahead goal at five minutes when he crashed the net and buried his own rebound.
This was Oettinger’s first regulation loss to the Wild after coming into the game on a 7-0-2 run. He finished with 38 saves.
At the other end, Filip Gustavsson made 23 stops for the Wild, who were trailing early after a Jason Robertston goal 5:51 into the first period.