Wild arrive at a desperate time with loss to Islanders

This slide — they’ve won only once in their past seven games, against the toughest team during that stretch in the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals, and are on a four-game skid — has made the race behind them more intriguing than the one in front of them. The Flames are just five points back of the Wild with two games in hand for the second and final wild-card berth in the Western Conference. Ahead of the Wild are the Blues with a two-point edge for the first wild card.