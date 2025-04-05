Wild arrive at a desperate time with loss to Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. – In the last week and a half, the Wild have played the contenders, the pretenders and the hopefuls in between — and they’ve struggled against all of them.
That’s made their remaining schedule a crapshoot, with their latest loss the biggest headscratcher.
The Wild were downed 3-1 by the sputtering Islanders, who had dropped six in a row before their victory Friday night at UBS Arena that wrapped a winless road trip for the Wild.
But what’s more concerning is the effect on the Wild’s playoff chances.
This slide — they’ve won only once in their past seven games, against the toughest team during that stretch in the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals, and are on a four-game skid — has made the race behind them more intriguing than the one in front of them. The Flames are just five points back of the Wild with two games in hand for the second and final wild-card berth in the Western Conference. Ahead of the Wild are the Blues with a two-point edge for the first wild card.
To make matters worse for the Wild, they finished the game without Jake Middleton after the defenseman was hit from behind by Bo Horvat and went crashing hands and head first into the boards.
Middleton’s exit came after New York’s Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom spearheaded the Islanders’ rally in 1 minute, 44 seconds of the second period, with goaltender Ilya Sorokin racking up 27 saves — the only puck eluding him a bank shot off his mask by the Wild’s Mats Zuccarello.
After neither team capitalized in the first period, although New York had plenty of chances to, the Wild broke the stalemate when Zuccarello corralled a carom off the end boards and threw the puck off Sorokin and into the net 1:42 into the second. Marcus Johansson’s assist was his fourth point in his past two games.