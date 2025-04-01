Marcus Foligno brings intensity to Wild’s revamped first line

NEWARK, N.J. – Marcus Foligno could have finished his check.
He did the previous game, crushing New Jersey’s Brian Dumoulin into the boards to tee up a fight with Johnathan Kovacevic.
“Everyone thought I was just going to go run him,” he said.
But Foligno pulled up on the Devils’ Brenden Dillon on Monday night at Prudential Center, and the call paid off: Dillion’s clear bounced off Foligno’s skate, and the puck flew right to Matt Boldy for a backhander that evened the score late in the third period and helped the Wild secure a point from a 3-2 shootout loss courtesy their new-look top line.
“When you see your name up there,” Foligno said, “you think I need to have a good game tonight.”
Not a problem for Foligno.
The veteran winger and alternate captain has been a reliable catalyst for the Wild since returning from injury last week, including proving he was very much deserving of his promotion up the depth chart at the beginning of a road trip that continues Wednesday at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers.
“He’s someone I love to play with,” Boldy said. “Everyone knows when he’s on the ice. He’s such a presence on the forecheck. Big, strong, responsible. He’s going in there, he’s getting pucks back, turning it over. It leads to more zone time, more possession.