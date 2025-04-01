Marcus Foligno brings intensity to Wild’s revamped first line

“They’re so good when it’s simple,” said Foligno, who has 12 goals and 13 assists in 70 games. “They get to do things when they get the puck in the O-zone, and then their magic hands can take over from there. It’s just the mindset of let me work, forecheck, just have that mentality of going after them and when we get a turnover, you can be as creative as you want.