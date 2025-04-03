Return of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek to Wild still uncertain

NEW YORK ‐ Points are trickling in for the Wild, even slower than goals from their beleaguered offense.
They’ve won just once in their past six games going into their road trip finale Friday vs. the New York Islanders, their losses running the gamut — from good tries to bad looks. The result is a neck-and-neck Western Conference wild-card race with St. Louis, the NHL’s hottest team after rattling off 10 consecutive victories.
“This was going to be a playoff-style road trip,” coach John Hynes said. “So, to get points on the trip is important, but we got to find a way to get two on Friday.”
As the games remaining on the Wild’s schedule dwindle, so does the opportunity to reintegrate injured forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek.
Fortunately for the Wild, they’ve received positive news on both, but neither player has any control over what situation they’ll be joining when they’ve recovered: That’s up to the current lineup.
“Obviously, it’s a big boost for a team to get them back and welcome them back,” veteran winger Mats Zuccarello said. “But we need to play good as a team to help them get back in the flow. We can’t expect those two guys to come back and turn everything around by themselves.
“We gotta help them ease into the game.”
This transition isn’t imminent.