The game already was in next-goal-wins territory halfway through because of how stellar each team’s goaltender has been when former Wild forward Nino Niederreiter’s tiebreaker at 12 minutes, 5 seconds of the second period made the difference. Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck was airtight the rest of the way to finish with 43 saves and backstop the Jets to their seventh consecutive victory over the Wild and fourth in a row in St. Paul.