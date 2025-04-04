The utility player has been a coveted part of major league baseball forever. Generally, this has been the infielder who you see show up in the lineup at second base, shortstop or third base, when the regular at that position has a day off or is serving time on the injured list.
Rarer is the utility player who adds playing the outfield to those infield options. And rarer still is when your utility man is in the lineup most every day, and it’s just a question as to where he will be located in the field.
César Tovar did that for the Twins from 1966 through 1972. He was around briefly with the World Series team in 1965, then wound up playing 1,090 games with 1,008 starts as a Twins Hall of Famer (finally, in 2022).
In 1967, when the Twins had two ties, Tovar played in 164 games. Max Nichols of the Minneapolis Star went so far as to cast his vote for Tovar as the American League’s MVP.
This created quite a stir, since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski had won the batting Triple Crown and received the other 19 votes from league baseball writers. Got Max a lot of publicity, though.
Tovar was voted as the Twins’ team MVP in 1968, in the middle of a five-season stretch when the award went to Harmon Killebrew four times.
The thought arrived during the Twins’ home opener Thursday that Tovar would be the only comparable to what Willi Castro has been bringing to the home club since his arrival as a released player from Detroit in 2023.
That being the rare super utility guy: in the lineup most every day and infield or outfield, it makes no difference.