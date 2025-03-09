PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA. - It’s hard not to notice during a stroll through the Twins clubhouse in spring training.
Neal: Questions about Twins fielding lead to this: They’ll need Willi Castro and Harrison Bader often
A chat with manager Rocco Baldelli reveals he’ll count on those two in various spots to overcome weaknesses.
There’s Willi Castro, the Cesar Tovar of this era, sitting in front of a stall that holds nine gloves of different colors and shapes.
“Is there a catcher’s mitt in there?” a nosy interloper asked.
“Not yet,” he said with a grin.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, during a conversation about the defensive capabilities of his team Friday, was asked if Castro should get a catcher’s mitt as well.
“Maybe for his shelf,” Baldelli said. “No, I mean, why not? He’s got plenty of gloves. Honestly, realistically, he doesn’t need a catcher’s mitt. The first baseman mitt is probably the next one to be broken in.”
So where will Castro play? And how much? And it’s not just about Castro. How much will Harrison Bader be needed to augment the outfield defense?
There’s a lot to like about the potential of the Twins pitching staff this season. The offense’s upside is tantalizing, given that the Twins were 10th in the league in runs scored without three of their key hitters for stretches of the season.
The defense, however, will have to prove it can be more than adequate.
At least that was the hypothesis of this sportswriter who looked up some defensive stats and mixed them with his memories before he approached Baldelli ahead of Friday’s game against the Rays.
To be clear, Castro is not the offensive weapon Tovar was during his eight years with the Twins. But Castro is a capable fielder who has had a 4.3 WAR over the past two seasons. He should be in the lineup at least four times a week and coming off the bench in the late innings to help protect leads.
He will be needed in the infield. Carlos Correa is the best defensive shortstop in club history and is a mainstay. Royce Lewis is still developing as a third baseman — don’t forget the Twins last season thought about moving him to second — but he has worked extensively with Class AAA St. Paul coach Toby Gardenhire during camp to improve there.
Baldelli has to sort out second base. Brooks Lee can play there, but is he ready to contribute at the plate? Edouard Julien committed an error Wednesday but had two singles and a walk in his three plate appearances Friday. Castro was an All-Star last season. He’s got to play nearly every day, and second base looks like his best fit.
Ty France was 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday’s home game against the Braves. He claims the defensive statistics lie. Looks like he’ll get a chance to show us the truth as the first baseman.
A couple of years ago, Baldelli gushed about having Joey Gallo in left, Max Kepler in right and Byron Buxton in center. Range and strong arms all around. That’s not quite the case this season.
The range is not the same. Buxton is still an elite defender, but the Twins likely will be careful about how much he plays in the field. Matt Wallner has a wonderful arm, and Trevor Larnach is not a poor defender. But Bader, a former Gold Glove winner, will be in the lineup against lefties and will be a late-inning defensive whiz.
“I think he’s a key part of that conversation when it comes to defense,” Baldelli said of Bader. “I think you know where Willi Castro finds most of his time is also part of the conversation, because he can play all over the field. But he does play a good second base, and a good third base and a good left field.”
The Twins were ranked 25th by the Fielding Bible in defensive runs saved, with their worst marks at second, short and left. Correa’s injury absence hurt; short was Castro’s most challenging position, and he wore down late in the season.
As Opening Day is less than three weeks away, the Twins must have a sound defense to support a pitching staff expected to be above average.
Don’t waste this pitching staff.
“I’d like to start with playing fundamentally sound baseball,” Baldelli said. “That’s all that needs to be in the guys' mindsets, regardless of skill sets, or just how good we are in different spots in the field, defensively. Like, let’s make the plays to win the games.”
How soon will Bader complete a tour of each outfield spot? How soon will Castro make an appearance at his fifth different position? How much they are used — and how they are used — will be revealing.
What I got out of the session was that we will see a lot of Castro and Bader this season.
