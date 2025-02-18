Twins plan to give Harrison Bader, a Gold Glove winner in center field, work in left

“Yeah, I’m excited, I really am. I haven’t played left field in a long time, but the reason whey I have such good reads in center is because coming up, I did play a lot of the corners when I was younger,” he said Monday before his first workout as a Twin. “I’m just excited. I want to put a uniform on, and I want to help this team win. If that’s going to come in left field, then so be it.”