Willi Castro became the first player in major league history to log at least 25 games at five different positions — shortstop, second base, center field, left field and third base.
After playing all over the field, Willi Castro is Twins’ MVP
Griffin Jax is the team’s pitcher of the year, and Simeon Woods Richardson is the top rookie.
A midseason All-Star, he also pitched in a couple of games for the Twins, and he’s one of three finalists for the American League utilityman Gold Glove Award.
For that, he was voted the Twins’ most valuable player by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Castro played in a team-high 158 games and hit .247 with 48 extra-base hits, 60 RBI and 89 runs. He set a team record by being hit with pitches 21 times.
Reliever Griffin Jax was the Twins pitcher of the year, starter Simeon Woods Richardson was the most outstanding rookie, reliever Cole Sands was the most improved player, and first baseman Carlos Santana was the defensive player of the year.
The Bob Allison Award for competitive spirit and leadership went to shortstop Carlos Correa; the media good guy award went to catcher Ryan Jeffers; and the Upper Midwest player of the year is Philadelphia Phillies All-Star reliever Matt Strahm, who is from West Fargo, N.D.
Third baseman Royce Lewis won the team’s community service award, and ex-Twins center fielder Torii Hunter earned the team’s alumni community service award.
Jax pitched in a team-high 72 games and had a 2.03 ERA, with 95 strikeouts in 71 innings. Woods Richardson was 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 28 starts after being called up from Class AAA St. Paul. Sands was 9-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 62 games, and had 85 strikeouts in 71⅓ innings.
Santana, who led the team with 23 home runs and 71 RBI, is one of three finalists for the AL Gold Glove Award at first. Correa led the team in WAR, despite missing almost half the season because of injuries. He hit .310 in 86 games.
Strahm, 32, is a nine-year veteran who had a 1.87 ERA and microscopic .750 WHIP in 66 games for the Phillies.
The Twins previously announced Zebby Matthews was the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year and Luke Keaschall was minor league player of the year.
The players will all be honored at the Twins Diamond Awards on Jan. 23 at The Armory in Minneapolis.
