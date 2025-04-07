Sunday was a big day for shooters around the NHL.
Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for career goals just before the Wild achieved a seemingly monumental milestone, scoring one more goal than their opponent for the first time since March 27.
Then, in the Wild locker room after the game, the actor who played Shooter McGavin in “Happy Gilmore” showed up in a Wild jersey to shake winger Matt Boldy’s hand.
Boldy produced a goal and two assists, the second coming on center Marco Rossi’s game-winning tip-in in overtime, in the Wild’s 3-2 victory over Dallas at Xcel Energy Center, putting the Wild in a much better position to hold on to a wild-card playoff berth.
The Wild’s recent offensive struggles only highlight the enormity of Ovechkin’s record. He scored his 895th goal. The entire Wild team was thrilled to get to three.
Ovechkin scored the record-breaker as most of the Wild players watched in their clubhouse. He ripped a shot from the left side of the goal, then dived and slid on his belly before his teammates mobbed him.
“That was an unreal moment in history,” Wild winger Marcus Foligno said. “You know it’s special. I mean, I think what was cooler was the celebration, with him diving on the ice. It’s a team sport, it’s not about individual accomplishments, but he’s a special player, the face of the league for a long time.
“Everyone in this league has so much respect for Alexander. To see him get it done is special.”