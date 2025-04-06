Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record by scoring his 895th

NEW YORK — Alex Ovechkin fired just about the perfect version of his signature one-timer that has defined his remarkable career. When the puck hit the net, it made him the top goal scorer in NHL history.
Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday in the Washington Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders, beating fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin on a power play with 12:34 left in the second period. He took a perfect pass from longtime teammate Tom Wilson and fired an absolute laser past Sorokin with defenseman Jakob Chychrun screening.
Ovechkin had never scored on Sorokin before, making his countryman the 183rd different goaltender he has beaten. He dived onto the ice to celebrate as so many Capitals fans in attendance chanted ‘’Ovi! Ovi!‘’ from the stands.
Just as they did after he scored No. 894, teammates mobbed the 39-year-old Ovechkin to celebrate the accomplishment, which replaced a record that had stood for 31 years. Ovechkin then hugged team equipment and training staff on the bench, waved to acknowledge the crowd and went through a handshake line with the Islanders as crew members set up for the ceremony.
‘‘Wayne, you’ll always be the ‘Great One’ and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken,‘’ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said to open the festivities. ‘’But Alex, you did it. You’ve been amazing.‘’
Gretzky congratulated Ovechkin and his family for the accomplishment, adding, ‘’They say records are made to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that.‘’
With Gretzky, wife Janet, Bettman and Ovechkin’s wife, mother and two sons standing nearby, Ovechkin addressed the crowd and said: ‘’I’ve always said, all the time, it’s a team sport. .. Fellas, thank you very much. I love you so much.‘’
More ‘’Ovi!‘’ chants followed. Plenty more will be coming as he attempts to reach 900.