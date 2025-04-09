Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is Wild’s nominee for Masterton Trophy

Marc-Andre Fleury is in the running for another award to add to his Hall of Fame career.
The Wild goaltender has been nominated by the Twin Cities chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
While taking on a backup role, Fleury’s commitment to the Wild and competitiveness in the crease has headlined his farewell season as much as the league-wide adoration the 40-year-old has received.
From an emotional tribute in Montreal after watching the Canadiens as a kid to the handshake line orchestrated by Alex Ovechkin, Fleury has appropriately been honored as he approaches retirement — all while backstopping the Wild with the same passion that’s made him a fan favorite, three-time Stanley Cup champion and the second-winningest goalie in NHL history.
“I love the game,” said Fleury, who has also played the second-most games all-time. “I’ve loved hockey since I’m a kid. I still do. Always feel very fortunate to be where I am today.”