While it might be too much to expect of Buium to excel right away, why pump the brakes here? If Buium is good enough to contribute somehow, he should be on the roster. Signing him, and burning a year of his rookie deal, shows the Wild believe he can do just that. Any scoring he provides is a big plus for a team that has sputtered in the two-plus months while Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek were gone.