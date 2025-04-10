Brock Faber was asked to describe his welcome-to-the-NHL moment when he transitioned from the Gophers to the Wild.
“I still feel like I’m having a few of them this year,” he said with a chuckle.
The calm and composed Faber never looks like it, though. Within hours of the Gophers losing in the 2023 NCAA men’s hockey title game, Faber signed with the Wild and began his professional career.
It was plug-and-play. Faber did not look out of place, made more good decisions than bad, and did not look overwhelmed. Even when the Wild ran into Dallas in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs that year.
He looked like he belonged.
“It was just the mental aspect of it, right?” the 22-year-old said of his assimilation. “It was one of the hardest challenges for me. Physically, it’s still just the game of hockey. It’s faster, it is harder. But, you know, mentally, it was just the adjustment to the lifestyle, the environment you’re put in, the pressure. It’s built up a lot more, especially when you’re young and kind of in your head that you don’t want to make a mistake.”
As soon as next week, the Wild could welcome another highly touted defenseman and hope for another quick transition.
The University of Denver is in the Frozen Four to try to defend its national championship, and sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium enters this weekend as the highest-rated prospect among the title challengers. He was drafted 12th overall by the Wild a year ago, has 13 goals and 35 assists in 40 games, has played on two gold-medal winning U.S. junior national teams and is a favorite for the Hobey Baker Award.