Wild prospect Zeev Buium isn’t the same defenseman he was a year ago.
His University of Denver teammates have noticed a change, from Buium becoming more of a leader to the way he wants to quarterback the action on the ice.
“He’s a thrill to play behind,” Pioneers goaltender Matt Davis said, while forward Jack Devine called Buium “definitely the most confident player I’ve seen with the puck.”
But in the kitchen Buium still has plenty to learn: His first attempt at steak “tasted like rubber” and he “didn’t really want to touch the stove” after that experience.
“I’ve been trying to get him to cook a little bit more, try and teach him some things,” said forward Carter King, who’s roommates with Buium and Davis. “But I think DoorDash and Uber Eats get the best of him sometimes.”
Advancing Buium’s culinary skills probably will be on the back burner for the time being.
He and the rest of the Pioneers are in St. Paul for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff that begins Friday at Xcel Energy Center, with Denver squaring off against Arizona State, and then regionals for the NCAA tournament start next week, when the Pioneers will seek to repeat as national champions.
On the other side of that title defense is Buium’s decision to return to Denver or turn pro and join the Wild for their playoff push, but in the meantime, the sophomore is trying to live in the moment.