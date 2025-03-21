Wild

Wild prospect Zeev Buium finds his way to St. Paul, with Denver for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Buium will have a decision to make when the Pioneers' season ends: Go pro or go back to school?

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 12:23AM
United States’ defenseman and Wild prospect Zeev Buium is also a world champion, having won the World Juniors gold medal in January. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Associated Press)

Wild prospect Zeev Buium isn’t the same defenseman he was a year ago.

His University of Denver teammates have noticed a change, from Buium becoming more of a leader to the way he wants to quarterback the action on the ice.

“He’s a thrill to play behind,” Pioneers goaltender Matt Davis said, while forward Jack Devine called Buium “definitely the most confident player I’ve seen with the puck.”

But in the kitchen Buium still has plenty to learn: His first attempt at steak “tasted like rubber” and he “didn’t really want to touch the stove” after that experience.

“I’ve been trying to get him to cook a little bit more, try and teach him some things,” said forward Carter King, who’s roommates with Buium and Davis. “But I think DoorDash and Uber Eats get the best of him sometimes.”

Advancing Buium’s culinary skills probably will be on the back burner for the time being.

He and the rest of the Pioneers are in St. Paul for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff that begins Friday at Xcel Energy Center, with Denver squaring off against Arizona State, and then regionals for the NCAA tournament start next week, when the Pioneers will seek to repeat as national champions.

On the other side of that title defense is Buium’s decision to return to Denver or turn pro and join the Wild for their playoff push, but in the meantime, the sophomore is trying to live in the moment.

“It’s exciting,” he said Thursday. “I’m two feet into Denver right now. That’s how it is for me. I want to win again.”

While a trip to St. Paul could remind Buium of what he has to look forward to after the Wild traded up to draft him 12th overall last year, he already has memories of what he’s achieved here.

Not only did the Pioneers win last year’s NCHC Frozen Faceoff by defeating Omaha 4-1, but then they returned for the Frozen Four and nabbed their 10th title after blanking Boston College 2-0 at Xcel Energy Center.

“Knock on wood,” Buium said when he confirmed he has yet to lose in St. Paul.

(Go figure the Wild had one of their better home games in recent memory after Buium arrived in Minnesota, the Wild shutting out Seattle 4-0 Wednesday night — a victory Buium watched on TV.)

“It’s fun to be back,” said Buium, who hasn’t disappointed since his impressive arrival at Denver.

After producing the first 50-point season by a freshman defenseman in more than 20 years alongside his older brother Shai, a Detroit Red Wings prospect, Buium nabbed a second straight gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championship — after setting up the game-winning goal in overtime against Finland.

With the Pioneers (28-10-1 and ranked sixth in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll), who are considered a lock for the NCAA tournament, the San Diego native has 10 goals and 32 assists through 36 games; he’s tied for first among defensemen in the country with 42 points, and his 32 assists are tied for second among NCAA skaters.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. So was Devine, the only two teammates cracking the top 10. Buium was also recognized as the NCHC Player of the Year and earned his second Offensive Defenseman of the Year honor.

“I kind of know when to turn the dial a little bit, whether that’s playing more defensive or creating a little bit more offense,” said Buium, who had two goals and two assists last weekend vs. Colorado College to help Denver get to its 11th consecutive NCHC Frozen Faceoff. “I think I’ve kind of learned that more a little bit this year. Really trying to sharpen up the little details defensively.”

The Wild are ready for Buium when he’s ready to leave college, and he could have to make a call soon.

If the Pioneers don’t win their regional, their season will end next weekend — meaning Buium could debut with the Wild by the end of the month. Otherwise, he’ll have the Frozen Four in St. Louis beginning April 10, a chance to add another trophy to an already accomplished career.

“I feel great,” Buium said. “I feel very confident. I think over the last couple weeks personally I’ve felt like I’ve played my best hockey, and there’s no better time than now to start playing your best. For our team, it’s the same.

“I think everyone’s feeling their best right now and playing confident. Hopefully, we just keep it going.”

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

