Wild’s revival builds with 4-0 victory over Kraken

The Wild scored three goals in the first 4:29 and then leaned on a stern performance from goalie Filip Gustavsson.

By Sarah McLellan

March 20, 2025 at 4:26AM
The Wild's Jake Middleton and the Kraken's Kaapo Kakko compete in the second period Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kirill Kaprizov — and everyone else, for that matter — was healthy, the Wild seldom trailed, and they were second overall in the NHL.

That’s the last time they blitzed a team like they did the Kraken on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center, their fast start leading to a 4-0 finish to officially end their scoring slump.

Matt Boldy capitalized twice to stop an 11-game drought, Liam Ohgren netted his first career goal at home, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson’s 34 saves sealed his fifth shutout of the season.

Combined with a rare regulation loss for the Avalanche, the Wild gained ground in the standings by moving within two points of Colorado for third place in the Central Division.

The Wild looked primed for a breakout after their 3-1 rally over the Kings on Monday, and they didn’t just turn the page. They closed the book.

This was only the second time in franchise history the Wild tallied three goals in the first five minutes, their 4:29 tear the fastest three goals to open an NHL game this season.

Ryan Hartman kicked off the parade, burying a shot from the slot at 2:47 for his second goal in as many games to give the Wild their first 1-0 lead since their previous game against Seattle on March 4; that 4-3 victory also featured the last first-period goal by the Wild.

Only 1:12 later, Boldy wired a Kraken turnover past goalie Philipp Grubauer (24 saves) for his first goal since the Wild’s first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Feb. 22, a 4-3 overtime win at Detroit.

Fast forward another 30 seconds, and the Wild threaded two cross-zone passes to Ohgren, who polished off the play with a wrister to give the Wild three goals in a dizzying 1:42.

Ohgren, who was called up from the minors Tuesday, only played because Marcus Johansson was out ill. The rookie’s two other NHL goals came on the road, including during the 4-0 shutout at Montreal on Jan. 30.

That was the last game the Wild had a 3-0 lead, and this was their first 3-0 advantage in the first period since Nov. 8 at Anaheim, where they ran away 5-2.

Back then, the Wild were in their heyday.

No one was hurt, Kaprizov was a scoring machine, and the Wild were cruising as one of the league’s top teams after not trailing during their first six games.

Less than a week later, an onslaught of injuries that still hasn’t let up began.

Kaprizov, whose 23 goals are tied with Boldy to pace the Wild, hasn’t played in almost two months after getting shut down with a lower-body injury and having surgery. There isn’t a timeline for his return, although the Wild expect he will suit up at some point this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin also remain sidelined, although Brodin continues to skate. Marcus Foligno missed a second straight game with an upper-body issue, and Marco Rossi left in the first period with a lower-body injury after getting hit by a Boldy shot.

Despite being shorthanded most of the night, the Wild didn’t waver.

The penalty kill was airtight, going 1-for-1, while the power play blanked on two tries.

BOXSCORE: Wild 4, Kraken 0

NHL standings

Gustavsson was also sharp, with Seattle settling down from a bad beginning to test him consistently. His 11 career shutouts with the Wild are the fifth-most in team history. Only the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck has more shutouts (six) than Gustavsson.

But this display was most encouraging for the offense, with Boldy adding an empty-netter with 1:37 to go and Zach Bogosian picking up two assists.

The first three goals came at 5-on-5; they scored just twice at 5-on-5 over their previous six games. They also hadn’t posted at least three goals in back-to-back games since going into and coming out of the 4 Nations break.

