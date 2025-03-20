Wild’s revival builds with 4-0 victory over Kraken

Kirill Kaprizov — and everyone else, for that matter — was healthy, the Wild seldom trailed, and they were second overall in the NHL.
That’s the last time they blitzed a team like they did the Kraken on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center, their fast start leading to a 4-0 finish to officially end their scoring slump.
Matt Boldy capitalized twice to stop an 11-game drought, Liam Ohgren netted his first career goal at home, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson’s 34 saves sealed his fifth shutout of the season.
Combined with a rare regulation loss for the Avalanche, the Wild gained ground in the standings by moving within two points of Colorado for third place in the Central Division.
The Wild looked primed for a breakout after their 3-1 rally over the Kings on Monday, and they didn’t just turn the page. They closed the book.
This was only the second time in franchise history the Wild tallied three goals in the first five minutes, their 4:29 tear the fastest three goals to open an NHL game this season.
Ryan Hartman kicked off the parade, burying a shot from the slot at 2:47 for his second goal in as many games to give the Wild their first 1-0 lead since their previous game against Seattle on March 4; that 4-3 victory also featured the last first-period goal by the Wild.
Only 1:12 later, Boldy wired a Kraken turnover past goalie Philipp Grubauer (24 saves) for his first goal since the Wild’s first game after the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Feb. 22, a 4-3 overtime win at Detroit.