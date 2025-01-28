Wild scoring leader Kirill Kaprizov will have surgery

Wild scoring leader Kirill Kaprizov will be out week-to-week with surgery planned for a lower-body injury.
Wild scoring leader Kirill Kaprizov headed for surgery
After returning for three games, the All-Star winger will be sidelined for at least four weeks.
The team’s scoring leader has played the past three games at less full strength. He had sat out 12 games before coming back last Thursday against Utah.
He was not on the ice for practice Tuesday at practice, and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said the surgical procedure would keep Kaprizov sidelined a minimum of four weeks.
It is not expected to be season-ending.
“The best thing to do is to shut him down right now for a little while, fix the problem and then get him back at 100 percent,” Guerin said.
“It’s not the end of the world, we’re going to keep playing and continue to get better, and when Kirill’s healthy and all healed up, he’ll be back and we’ll be even better.”
The Wild have six games remaining before a two-week break for the Four Nations Cup.
“[Kaprizov] is handling it the best he can ... he does everything that the doctors ask,” coach John Hynes said. “He’s a workhorse.
“It was weighing on him ... he told me that, ‘I’m only at 60 percent,' and I said, ‘Hey, you’re one of the best players on the ice at 60 percent.’ But to him, it’s the standard of helping the team at the level that he wants to help the team.
“He knows by getting the surgery, he can’t do that but .. even if he didn’t get the surgery and he continued to play, he has such a high standard for himself in order to help the team win ... that’s what bothers him the most.”
When Kaprizov returned last week, he didn’t discuss the specifics of his injury.
“Just something happened,” he said then. “I just don’t want to talk about this a lot. It’s now good.”
At the time of his injury, the native of Russia was an NHL MVP front-runner and among the top scorers in the league. His 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points lead the Wild in all categories.
