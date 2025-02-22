The momentum the Wild carried into the 4 Nations Face-off break made it out of the two-week hiatus.
Wild return from break with same heat as before, defeat Red Wings in overtime
Marco Rossi’s breakaway goal settled it after Minnesota overcame a video-induced setback and a two-goal deficit.
They overcame Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat and a bad break to rally late for a 4-3 overtime win Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena for a third consecutive victory.
The score was tied 3-3 after late goals from Matt Boldy and Marcus Foligno when Marco Rossi exited the penalty box in overtime and went on a breakaway that ended with the puck trickling into the Red Wings' net to polish off the Wild’s comeback.
Detroit capitalized first, with DeBrincat backhanding in a bouncing puck lost by the Wild’s Marcus Johansson at 7:54 of the first period.
That deficit for the Wild doubled 5:41 into the second period on a tough sequence: After DeBrincat’s shot hit the post on the power play, the goal horn sounded and the referee signaled goal, but Dylan Larkin kept playing and poked the rebound into the net.
Although the on-ice officials huddled and decided it wouldn’t count, video review reversed the ruling and counted Larkin’s shot.
The Wild responded quickly, with Vinnie Hinostroza whacking in his own deflection out of midair at 8:05 on the Wild’s first of four power plays for Hinostroza’s second goal in three games since the Wild acquired him off waivers from Nashville on Feb. 5.
BOXSCORE: Wild 4, Detroit 3 (OT)
Later in the period, Marc-Andre Fleury kept that 2-1 difference in place by sliding across in time to stop the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen before sprawling out to deny Elmer Soderblom.
This was Fleury’s 1,045th career game, which moved him into sole possession of second place in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur’s 1,266. At 1,013 career starts, he’s only one behind Roberto Luongo for second. Fleury totaled 26 saves.
The Wild were shorthanded to start the third, with Boldy serving the remainder of two penalties for going after DeBrincat after DeBrincat checked Brock Faber to the ice late in the second, and Detroit took advantage on a Lucas Raymond shot off the rush only 22 seconds into the period.
DeBrincat — who else? — was setting a screen in front of Fleury during Raymond’s shot and the Wild challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood. That was the first time the Wild were unsuccessful in seven challenges this season, and they were penalized with another Red Wings power play but Detroit didn’t convert and finished 2-for-5.
Boldy lifted the Wild within a goal with 6:53 to go in the third when he wired in a shot from the middle during a delayed penalty against the Red Wings.
