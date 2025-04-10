As he did in his previous 1,048 games, Marc-Andre Fleury hunched between the pipes.
The goaltender fended off pucks, swerving around the crease — even deploying his trademark windmill save before dropping into a snow angel and getting serenaded with “Fleury” chants by the crowd.
But this time was different.
This was one of the last.
“Little surreal,” Fleury said, “just because we’ve been talking about it for two years now, right? Even more for me. But to actually be here and down the stretch. All season you’re like, it’s only camp. It’s only Christmas. It’s only 4 Nations Cup break, right? So, it’s always felt like there’s a lot of time left. But now just a few. It’s kind of weird and little surreal.
“It’s almost over already.”
The 8-7 overtime thriller over San Jose Wednesday night in Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek’s return from injury could end up being Fleury’s final appearance at Xcel Energy Center depending on what happens next.
A win at Calgary on Friday would seal a playoff berth for the Wild, and all that would be left to determine with their remaining two games is seeding. But if they lose, even in overtime or a shootout, the Flames could still pass the Wild.