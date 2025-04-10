The Latest

As Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury nears retirement, he’s soaking in every moment

Wednesday’s victory was marked by family moments as Fleury got the start in a home victory.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 6:11PM
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was greeted by teammates Mats Zuccarello (36) and Jared Spurgeon (46) after Wednesday's victory over San Jose at Xcel Energy Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As he did in his previous 1,048 games, Marc-Andre Fleury hunched between the pipes.

The goaltender fended off pucks, swerving around the crease — even deploying his trademark windmill save before dropping into a snow angel and getting serenaded with “Fleury” chants by the crowd.

But this time was different.

This was one of the last.

“Little surreal,” Fleury said, “just because we’ve been talking about it for two years now, right? Even more for me. But to actually be here and down the stretch. All season you’re like, it’s only camp. It’s only Christmas. It’s only 4 Nations Cup break, right? So, it’s always felt like there’s a lot of time left. But now just a few. It’s kind of weird and little surreal.

“It’s almost over already.”

The 8-7 overtime thriller over San Jose Wednesday night in Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek’s return from injury could end up being Fleury’s final appearance at Xcel Energy Center depending on what happens next.

A win at Calgary on Friday would seal a playoff berth for the Wild, and all that would be left to determine with their remaining two games is seeding. But if they lose, even in overtime or a shootout, the Flames could still pass the Wild.

If the Wild clinch and are locked into a spot, Fleury could be in net Tuesday in St. Paul for the regular-season finale vs. Anaheim.

Either way, the finish line to his Hall of Fame career has taken a backseat to the playoff race the Wild suddenly found themselves in last month after their first-half buffer finally shrunk amid injuries and uneven play and they mostly turned to No.1 Filip Gustavsson.

But Fleury’s acceptance of his role is a fitting farewell because alongside the three Stanley Cups, second-most wins and games of all-time, fan admiration and of course practical jokes is Fleury’s other signature and that’s his team-first attitude.

“To me, the most important thing is always winning,” said Fleury, who was flanked on the ice by his three children Estelle, Scarlett and James before puck drop on Wednesday when he secured an NHL-record 70th overtime victory and the second-most winning seasons ever with 19.

“Doesn’t matter if I’m in the net or not. I love playing. It’s what I want to do. It’s what I love to do. But we gotta win, and my role is to be backup and support Gus, and I’m fine with it.”

View post on X

Fleury has played sparingly before.

He was still with Pittsburgh when they entrusted their crease to Matt Murray, including during his second and third Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017 after he was in net for the 2009 championship, and Vegas also relied more on Robin Lehner come playoff time in 2020 after Fleury handled most of the games.

What makes this situation unique, though, is the timing: Fleury is retiring after the season, his 21st in the NHL after the Quebec native was drafted first overall in 2003 and debuted with the Penguins later that year.

“Playing is always more fun,” Fleury said. “You enjoy it more, definitely. But I know my role. I know why I’m here, and Gus has been amazing, very consistent, very good, and is a fun guy to cheer for.”

Coach John Hynes has communicated with Fleury about his workload but acknowledged the circumstances have been challenging.

After facing the Flames on Friday, the Wild conclude their road trip Saturday at Vancouver, and Fleury should draw in for that game. He’s 13-9-1 with a 2.97 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and one shutout and was recently nominated for the third time for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that recognizes the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

“He’s understood his role, especially this season helping Gussy along,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “Not being a cheerleader by any means but probably going to be watching more nights than not. When he gets the chance, then he’s a professional and he puts his game face on and he’s competitive.”

As little action as he’s faced lately, Fleury hasn’t been forgotten.

He backed up the 4-2 win over Washington on March 27, but Alex Ovechkin and his Capitals teammates lined up postgame to shake Fleury’s hand.

“I loved what Ovi did,” Fleury said. “We had so many battles, and he’s one of the best — now the best scorer — but one of the best players, and I think it brings the best in you. You’re trying to stop him and trying to beat him, you know? And I don’t know, maybe I give a little less blocker than I used to in front of the net.

“I got in trouble sometimes with the older guys. Maybe I’m not mean enough in the crease. But like I said, I love the game. I respect all the guys in it and the way they play.

“I love to compete. Hopefully that’s something you see.”

Fleury still finds joy in showing up to the rink, going for dinner with teammates on the road (“I’ll miss that, for sure,” he said) and trying to stop their shots in practice.

He believes the battle the Wild have been in just to advance will actually benefit them because these games are mimicking the playoffs.

“Being comfortable in those tight games is going to be good,” he said.

A trade deadline pickup from Chicago three years ago, Fleury and his family are remaining in Minnesota.

Other than being home more so he’s around for his children’s birthdays and holidays, the 40-year-old doesn’t have any plans. But “I still gotta find something,” he said, and he envisions himself more in a management position than being behind a bench — although “I know goalie a lot more,” Fleury said.

That he does.

His legacy is assured, what with the 574 victories, a Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie and stockpile of rare feats (he’s the only goalie to post a shutout as a teenager and in his 40s), but it isn’t at completion. Not yet.

“‘I’m happy to be here,” he said, “happy to be with the boys, and try to enjoy it.”

