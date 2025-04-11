Sports can’t be solely about championships.
Sports must be about hope.
Hope for the next game, the next season, even the next moment.
So what happened on Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center felt momentous. Not just because the Wild needed to win and two key players returned from injury to contribute to a victory, but because what Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek did that night justified what just a week ago could have been considered misplaced hope.
The Wild were collapsing, creating the possibility that they would fall from the top of the standings in December to out of the playoffs in April.
Their victory against a quality Dallas team on Sunday gave them life. Then Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek returned and shamed Willis Reed.
For decades, Reed was the reference point for any athlete returning dramatically from an injury. In the 1970 NBA Finals, Reed suffered a torn thigh muscle and was not expected to play in Game 7 against the Lakers at Madison Square Garden.
He insisted on playing and scored the Knicks’ first two baskets, and the Knicks won the title.