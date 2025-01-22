Just look at his track record: The youngest of three boys who grew up in San Diego commuting to the Los Angeles area to play hockey, Buium was a standout with the U.S. National Team Development Program after two years at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault; that’s where he solidified himself as a defenseman after starting at forward. He has gold medals from the under-17 Four Nations tournament, under-18 Five Nations and under-18 World Championship.