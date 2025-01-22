Kirill Kaprizov will return Thursday for Wild after a month away

“You’ve seen at times where he’s got great offensive instincts and has the ability to make plays,” Hynes said. “Then there’s other times, like any player, plays under pressure on breakouts — that’s a difficult task at the NHL level. Sometimes the D-zone, the details of when to go, when not to go, when to hold ice, when not to hold ice. The nice thing is that I think there’s much more positive, in seeing him play and play regularly, than there are things he needs to work on.”