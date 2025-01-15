Wild prepare for rematch with Oilers in worse shape, but still with high hopes

“Definitely the first half of the first period is going to be huge,” defenseman Declan Chisholm said. “If we can really bring the pressure out to them and hopefully hem them in their zone for the first few shifts, that can create some good momentum for us. If we can lock down the top-two lines, [Connor] McDavid and Draisaitl, I think Draisaitl had like three, four points against us that night, if we can lock them down, it’ll be a bit more of a quieter night for them.”