Wild send 2025 first-round pick to Columbus for young defenseman

The Wild acquired 21-year-old defenseman David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, giving up their 2025 first-round pick in the process.
Wild give up 2025 first-round pick to get defenseman David Jiricek from Columbus Blue Jackets
The Wild send defenseman Daemon Hunt and four draft choices for Jiricek and a fifth-round pick.
Jiricek, a right-shot blueliner who has one goal and 10 assists in 53 NHL games, has been in six games this season for Columbus, which is led by former Wild coach Dean Evason.
The first-round pick going to Columbus is top-five protected. In the unlikely event of the Wild picking in the top five in 2025, they’ll send their 2026 first rounder to the Blue Jackets.
The Wild also gave up 22-year-old minor league defenseman Daemon Hunt, a second round pick in 2027, a 2026 third rounder (that previously belonged to Colorado) and a fourth round pick (originally Toronto’s) in 2026.
Columbus threw in a fifth-round pick in 2025 in the deal as well.
The sixth overall choice in the 2022 NHL draft, Jiricek is a native of the Czech Republic and played on the silver medal winning Czech team at the 2023 world junior tournament. He was chosen the best defenseman at that tournament.
The 6-3, 210 pounder has split this season between Columbus and its AHL team in Cleveland.
Hunt, a third round pick (65th overall) in 2020, played in 12 games for the Wild last season and skated in one with the big club this season. He had 29 points in 53 games for AHL Iowa last season.
