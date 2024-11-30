Wild send 2025 first-round pick to Columbus for young defenseman

Wild

Wild give up 2025 first-round pick to get defenseman David Jiricek from Columbus Blue Jackets

The Wild send defenseman Daemon Hunt and four draft choices for Jiricek and a fifth-round pick.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 30, 2024 at 10:53PM
Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek reaches for the puck in front of Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin during a game in Columbus on Oct. 19. (Paul Vernon)

The Wild acquired 21-year-old defenseman David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, giving up their 2025 first-round pick in the process.

Jiricek, a right-shot blueliner who has one goal and 10 assists in 53 NHL games, has been in six games this season for Columbus, which is led by former Wild coach Dean Evason.

The first-round pick going to Columbus is top-five protected. In the unlikely event of the Wild picking in the top five in 2025, they’ll send their 2026 first rounder to the Blue Jackets.

The Wild also gave up 22-year-old minor league defenseman Daemon Hunt, a second round pick in 2027, a 2026 third rounder (that previously belonged to Colorado) and a fourth round pick (originally Toronto’s) in 2026.

Columbus threw in a fifth-round pick in 2025 in the deal as well.

The sixth overall choice in the 2022 NHL draft, Jiricek is a native of the Czech Republic and played on the silver medal winning Czech team at the 2023 world junior tournament. He was chosen the best defenseman at that tournament.

The 6-3, 210 pounder has split this season between Columbus and its AHL team in Cleveland.

Hunt, a third round pick (65th overall) in 2020, played in 12 games for the Wild last season and skated in one with the big club this season. He had 29 points in 53 games for AHL Iowa last season.

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

