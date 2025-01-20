Wild clamp down on Avalanche to end three-game losing streak

The Wild had four ensuing power plays to widen their lead but whiffed on all of them, with Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood making his best saves shorthanded: He made a sharp pad save to deny David Jiricek later in the first, robbed Joel Eriksson Ek with a glove and then kept out a near-side attempt by Ohgren on the Wild’s fourth power play. Colorado also blanked on its three power plays.