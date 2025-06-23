Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins’ June swoon and the Kevin Durant trade

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which did not include any wins for the Twins. They sit at 37-40 after being swept by the Brewers, and their pitching staff is in shambles. Reusse argues that now is the time for the Twins to deal some of their best relief pitchers.
Plus reaction -- more or less relief -- to news that Kevin Durant wound up in Houston instead of Minnesota.
And a look ahead to NBA and NHL drafts and free agency.
