Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins’ June swoon and the Kevin Durant trade

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which did not include any wins for the Twins. They sit at 37-40 after being swept by the Brewers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 1:14PM
Forward Kevin Durant (35) is being traded to Houston. (Rick Scuteri)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which did not include any wins for the Twins. They sit at 37-40 after being swept by the Brewers, and their pitching staff is in shambles. Reusse argues that now is the time for the Twins to deal some of their best relief pitchers.

Plus reaction -- more or less relief -- to news that Kevin Durant wound up in Houston instead of Minnesota.

And a look ahead to NBA and NHL drafts and free agency.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Twins

Twins-Mariners series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

card image

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh leads the major leagues in home runs, and is the first switch-hitter in MLB history with 30 before the All-Star break.

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins’ June swoon and the Kevin Durant trade

card image

Sports

Game 7: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 29 points and Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 for NBA title

card image