Gophers football receives commitment from Texas prep safety Trason Richardson

Trason Richardson, a safety from Crawford High School in Rosharon, Texas, announced Sunday on social media that he has committed to the Gophers football program as part of their 2026 recruiting class.
Richardson, 6-foot and 180 pounds, is a three-star recruit ranked 189th among Texas prep players and 133rd among high school safeties nationally by 247Sports.com. He has scholarship offers from eight FBS programs, though the Gophers were the only Power Four school to extend an offer. Richardson made his official visit June 13, and he received an offer during his stay. He also had a visit scheduled for Texas State.
Richardson made 55 tackles, broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and blocked two field goals as a junior for Crawford in 2024.
The addition of Richardson gives the Gophers 23 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. As of Sunday afternoon, the Gophers were ranked 16th nationally and seventh among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.
On Monday, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota, Jackson County Central four-star athlete Roman Voss, will announce his decision between his two finalists – the Gophers and Alabama. Voss projects as a tight end.