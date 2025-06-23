Twin Cities Suburbs

Woman dies after jumping from boat into White Bear Lake

The woman jumped into the lake from a boat, but she did not resurface for 40 minutes, the sheriff’s office said.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 2:21AM

A 40-year-old woman died Sunday after jumping into White Bear Lake and not resurfacing, sparking a dive team rescue operation.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the east side of White Bear Lake on a report of a woman drowning. The sheriff’s office said the woman had jumped from a boat and was reportedly under the water for about 40 minutes.

A rescue dive team located the woman, who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Police did not immediately provide the woman’s identity.

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

