Woman dies after jumping from boat into White Bear Lake

A 40-year-old woman died Sunday after jumping into White Bear Lake and not resurfacing, sparking a dive team rescue operation.
About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the east side of White Bear Lake on a report of a woman drowning. The sheriff’s office said the woman had jumped from a boat and was reportedly under the water for about 40 minutes.
A rescue dive team located the woman, who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Police did not immediately provide the woman’s identity.