Twin Cities Suburbs

Shooting closes Maplewood Mall

A non-fatal shooting was reported at the mall Sunday.

By Erin Adler and

Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 10:58PM
The Maplewood Mall closed due to a shooting on Sunday, February 22, 2026. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
One juvenile was shot and injured inside the Maplewood Mall on Sunday afternoon.

There was a fight between juveniles, and one shot another in the hip, said Sgt. Tony Gabriel with the Maplewood Police Department. The shooting happened near the mall’s door five, close to the JCPenney department store, he said. Two suspects are in custody.

Will Swift, owner of the Enchanted Fantasy Film Museum located on the first floor near JCPenney, said he heard a shout and saw two groups of teenage boys running down a nearby hallway, past his shop around 1:45 or 1:50 p.m.

One of the boys either fell or was pushed to the ground and others started kicking him. Soon there were three pockets of teenagers fighting, he said.

He retreated into his museum, gathered about 30 other people and shut the gate. A gunshot went off, and he started to record on his phone, he said.

Then he saw who he assumed to be the gunshot victim getting dragged and his body seemed limp, he said.

“I was terrified, of course,” Swift said. “It happened so very fast so it was kind of hard to process.”

After 20 minutes, Swift said he let everyone out of his shop. Then the police arrived and shut down the mall.

It had been a busy day at the mall, Swift said.

The mall, which is located off White Bear Avenue just south of I-694, will be shut down the rest of the day.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with startribune.com for more updates.

about the writers

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at ehildebrandt.31.

