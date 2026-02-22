Shooting closes Maplewood Mall

One juvenile was shot and injured inside the Maplewood Mall on Sunday afternoon.
There was a fight between juveniles, and one shot another in the hip, said Sgt. Tony Gabriel with the Maplewood Police Department. The shooting happened near the mall’s door five, close to the JCPenney department store, he said. Two suspects are in custody.
Will Swift, owner of the Enchanted Fantasy Film Museum located on the first floor near JCPenney, said he heard a shout and saw two groups of teenage boys running down a nearby hallway, past his shop around 1:45 or 1:50 p.m.
One of the boys either fell or was pushed to the ground and others started kicking him. Soon there were three pockets of teenagers fighting, he said.
He retreated into his museum, gathered about 30 other people and shut the gate. A gunshot went off, and he started to record on his phone, he said.
Then he saw who he assumed to be the gunshot victim getting dragged and his body seemed limp, he said.
“I was terrified, of course,” Swift said. “It happened so very fast so it was kind of hard to process.”
After 20 minutes, Swift said he let everyone out of his shop. Then the police arrived and shut down the mall.