Amtrak to Anoka? Suburbs look to reinvent stations and land around defunct Northstar line

A little more than a month after the last Northstar commuter train carried passengers from Minneapolis through the northern suburbs, property that served the defunct rail line is already slated for reinvention.
In Anoka, that could include potentially repurposing the suburb’s Northstar station into a new Amtrak stop.
The city is also selling a plot of land that had been a Northstar station parking lot to a developer for more than $1 million to build a four-story apartment building. It’s the first sale of property that’s no longer needed for the rail line, and an early sign of how the northern suburbs will develop without the Northstar Commuter Rail running through their cities.
“It shows there’s still momentum up there, even post-Northstar,” Anoka Mayor Erik Skogquist said.
Since the closure of the long-underperforming Northstar, cities along the route have been scrambling to re-envision their stations. In some cities, officials say they are feeling pressure to quickly decide whether to take over ownership of pedestrian walkways and other structures, otherwise station infrastructure could be ripped out.
Anoka officials are hopeful they can keep advancing a yearslong effort to redevelop the area around its train stop as an extension of its bustling downtown. Other cities, from Fridley to Ramsey and Coon Rapids, are also continuing to pursue development around their stations, noting that their suburbs are now being served by a more frequent bus route.
Express bus service started Jan. 5 from downtown Minneapolis to Big Lake and Elk River.
Drew Kerr, a Metro Transit spokesperson, said officials are working together to determine how to transition Northstar stations. He said that includes deciding whether to retain or transfer ownership of Northstar property for other transportation uses, or to remove station structures.