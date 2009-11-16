With Northstar rail on fast track to closure, one city tries to pull the brakes

The Anoka Station along the Northstar commuter rail line was a sign of progress to come, a place where people could hop aboard the train or visit a bustling, redeveloped area of the northern suburb.
But the fast approaching demise of the Northstar line has derailed that plan. When the last train barrels down the tracks in January, Anoka officials worry the station infrastructure will be ripped out — leaving the city with an unusable parking ramp and the risk of having to pay back federal money.
The Anoka mayor and council members have been outspoken critics since the Metropolitan Council in August voted to suspend the ill-fated rail service between downtown Minneapolis and Big Lake due to low ridership and high costs. The city is trying to slow down the closure, as suburbs along the line unravel property agreements and contemplate a future without Northstar.
Unwinding the $320 million endeavor has caused whiplash for the northern cities that got on board with accommodating the line less than 20 years ago and planned new neighborhoods to complement it.
Anoka, in particular, wants to pull the brakes. The suburb is up against a short deadline, complex contracts with the state and railroad, and the attitude that too much time and money already has been poured into a commuter rail that failed to meet expectations.
The Northstar Commuter Rail, which struggled from the beginning, has long drawn criticism and calls from Republican lawmakers to shut it down.
“I don’t understand why anybody, liberal or conservative, would be OK with ripping out almost new infrastructure,” Anoka Mayor Erik Skogquist said. “Sports stadiums last longer than this is lasting.”
Anoka officials are pushing to retain at least pieces of its train station, after the city snapped up nearly 40 acres of nearby warehouses and aging properties, with a vision of redeveloping the area as an extension of its bustling downtown.