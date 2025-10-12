Green Line light-rail extension reaches major milestone

“We are excited for this next phase of testing, which is an important milestone as we work toward the Green Line Extension’s 2027 opening,” Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said. “At the same time, it is important that we raise awareness that trains are moving in areas that have not previously been served by light rail. The safety of everyone, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, is paramount, and we ask that people practice safe behaviors as this testing gets underway.”