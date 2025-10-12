Green Line light-rail extension reaches major milestone

The final sections of track have been laid on the Green Line Extension, otherwise known as Southwest LRT, and the project is now 85% complete.
Crews installed the final pieces of track in late September at the West Lake Street Station, seven years after construction began on the line running 14.5 miles from Target Field in downtown Minneapolis to Southwest Station in Eden Prairie.
In all, 58 miles of steel rail have been put down along the line that includes 16 stations, in Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
With that milestone reached, Metro Transit will soon begin testing, so expect to see light rail vehicles moving slowly on the segment between Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park, said spokesman Drew Kerr.
Testing on the segment passing through Minneapolis will begin in 2026.
Metro Transit plans to make more than 4,000 runs over the next two years to ensure all electrical and mechanical components are working before opening day.
“We are excited for this next phase of testing, which is an important milestone as we work toward the Green Line Extension’s 2027 opening,” Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said. “At the same time, it is important that we raise awareness that trains are moving in areas that have not previously been served by light rail. The safety of everyone, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, is paramount, and we ask that people practice safe behaviors as this testing gets underway.”
To that end, Metro Transit will begin a safety campaign along the corridor. Messages to alert residents, businesses, motorists and those who bike, walk or roll near where trains will run will be delivered through in-person outreach, direct mailings, digital advertising and two fully-wrapped light-rail cars, Kerr said.