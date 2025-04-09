State watchdog: Changes needed on troubled Southwest light-rail project

Lawmakers reacted to the final report from the state’s watchdog agency detailing construction-related troubles associated with the $2.9 billion Southwest light-rail line with a kind of weary wrath this week.
The 30-page missive by the state’s Office of the Legislative Auditor concludes an exhaustive, nearly four-year probe of the Southwest project, the most-expensive public works project in state history that has been dogged with cost overruns and delays.
All told, OLA released five reports, and each time, the findings generated bipartisan rancor largely aimed at the Metropolitan Council, the regional planning body that is overseeing construction of the Southwest project.
But the Legislative Auditor’s findings have failed to galvanize efforts to change the structure of the Metropolitan Council, whose members are not elected, but appointed by the governor. Critics have long claimed that elected council members would be more responsive to the public — and their tax dollars.
“This is exactly what happens when an organization feels no pressure to be transparent, to be accountable to the public that it serves because it doesn’t report directly to a body that is accountable to the public,” said Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, a longtime critic of the council before the Legislative Audit Commission on Monday.
Efforts by a state task force beginning in 2023 to reform the Met Council ultimately fizzled. Steps to make the council more accountable “have been thwarted by the defenders of the status quo,” Dibble said.
A bill has been introduced this session in the House by Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, which calls for elected officials in the metro to serve on the council in staggered terms. Koznick was unavailable to comment on the measure.
But it’s unclear if the bill will gain any traction in a legislative session that has a compressed schedule, and a mandate for lawmakers to adopt a state budget amid a dire financial outlook.