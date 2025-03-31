State Republicans want to nix Duluth train

Nearly $200 million in state money set aside for Northern Lights Express passenger train service between the Twin Cities and Duluth could be in peril if Republicans at the Capitol have their way.
House and Senate versions of a bill introduced at the Legislature target $194 million that was funded by state lawmakers in 2023 to cover the state’s portion to build the 152-mile line. Instead, the funds would be diverted to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to maintain state highways.
“We need to be realistic folks, we need to face reality and take care of what we have,” said Rep. Patti Anderson, R-Dellwood, author of the House bill, during a committee hearing in March.
Plans call for the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to cover 80% of the $719 million cost to build the project, but Anderson and others question whether the Trump administration will support it. “I highly suspect the [grant] will end up on the chopping block,” she said.
A hearing before the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee drew a loose-knit coalition of NLX supporters ranging from students, people with disabilities, union members, veterans, and officials from St. Louis County and the Duluth Port Authority.
“How important is this to me?” asked Keith Nelson, a St. Louis County commissioner, chair of the Northern Lights Express Alliance and small beef farmer. “I’m here in the middle of calving season folks.” (He paused for effect.)
Nelson said the project would be “transformative” for northern Minnesota — “a once-in-a-generation opportunity we cannot afford to let it pass us by.”
Amtrak service between the Twin Cities and Duluth was discontinued 40 years ago, but since then efforts have gained steam to restore it.