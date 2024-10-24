Amtrak’s Borealis line running between St. Paul’s Union Depot and downtown Chicago hit a milestone this week with 100,000 riders, a feat achieved in just 22 weeks since service began in May.
Amtrak’s Borealis train line hits 100K riders in five months
The strong showing comes as the railroad is looking at record ridership this year.
Original projections from Amtrak and the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed between 125,000 and 135,000 passengers would ride the train annually. Other projections showed as many as 232,000 riders annually.
Either way, the train, which includes Minnesota stops in Red Wing and Winona and serves multiple cities in Wisconsin before arriving in Illinois, is blowing away those projections, said Brian Nelson, president of All Aboard Minnesota, an advocacy group focused on the expansion and development of intercity rail.
“The fact that Borealis has reached 100,000 in 22 weeks is hugely significant,” Nelson said in an interview Thursday. “It proves there was a need for the service.”
Amtrak debuted Borealis on May 21 and celebrated its achievement this week by handing out “100-Grand” candy bars and commemorative certificates to riders on eastbound and westbound trains. The line is operated by Amtrak under contracts with transportation departments in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Ridership started strong with 18,500 passengers hopping on board during its first month of service. Since then, numbers have remained strong with more than 22,000 riding in August followed by a slight dip to just under 18,800 in September, according to All Aboard Minnesota.
“Passengers are voting with their feet when they buy a ticket and walk on board Borealis. We expect them to keep riding the train, and we expect they’ll ride more trains when they are added,” said Winona County Commissioner Chris Meyer, who also serves as vice chair of the Great River Rail Commission, another rail-advocacy group. “It is clear that residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois recognize the benefits of train travel on Borealis.”
Borealis departs St. Paul at 11:50 a.m. daily and arrives in Chicago about 7½ hours later. Trips from the Windy City to Minnesota leave at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in St. Paul about 6:30 p.m. The line’s full trains come as Amtrak is on track to set a record ridership this year, Amtrak President Roger Harris said.
“Reaching 100,000 passengers in less than six months is a testament to the good things that can happen when we provide a service that is needed,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “We are very excited to reach this milestone and look forward to strengthening our partnerships with communities, as well as federal, state and local governments, and Amtrak to continue providing a safe, reliable and sustainable transportation option.”
The suspect’s motive appears to be related to a dispute with his former girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.