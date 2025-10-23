New express bus service will replace Northstar rail line in Big Lake, Elk River

The Metropolitan Council voted Wednesday to enter into a contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to provide express bus service from Big Lake and Elk River to downtown Minneapolis.
New Route 882 will begin service on Jan. 5 in place of the beleaguered Northstar commuter rail line, which the council voted to shut down due to low ridership and high operating costs.
Northstar’s last run will happen over the last weekend of January as the train will serve fans headed to the Vikings’ final home game of the season.
Then buses will fill the void.
Bus trips from Big Lake to downtown Minneapolis would take 77 minutes and 51 minutes from Elk River, according to a presentation delivered to the Met Council earlier this month.
The Met Council had previously approved replacing trains with two express routes serving Northstar park-and-rides in Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley.
That left Elk River and Big Lake with no substitute for Northstar, even though nearly half of the rail lines’ riders boarded in the two communities in Sherburne County, according to Metro Transit.
The two cities are outside the Met Council’s jurisdiction and “we do not have the authority to operate service outside the seven-county metro area,” Adam Harrington, Metro Transit’s director of service development, told the council’s Transportation Committee earlier this month. “What we are trying to do is capture current Northstar riders.”