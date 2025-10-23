News & Politics

New express bus service will replace Northstar rail line in Big Lake, Elk River

Nearly half of riders using the commuter rail line board in the two cities.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 12:31PM
Commuters boarded the Northstar commuter train at Target Field station in Minneapolis in 2020. A new express bus service will replace the Northstar rail in Big Lake and Elk River. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Metropolitan Council voted Wednesday to enter into a contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to provide express bus service from Big Lake and Elk River to downtown Minneapolis.

New Route 882 will begin service on Jan. 5 in place of the beleaguered Northstar commuter rail line, which the council voted to shut down due to low ridership and high operating costs.

Northstar’s last run will happen over the last weekend of January as the train will serve fans headed to the Vikings’ final home game of the season.

Then buses will fill the void.

Bus trips from Big Lake to downtown Minneapolis would take 77 minutes and 51 minutes from Elk River, according to a presentation delivered to the Met Council earlier this month.

The Met Council had previously approved replacing trains with two express routes serving Northstar park-and-rides in Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley.

That left Elk River and Big Lake with no substitute for Northstar, even though nearly half of the rail lines’ riders boarded in the two communities in Sherburne County, according to Metro Transit.

The two cities are outside the Met Council’s jurisdiction and “we do not have the authority to operate service outside the seven-county metro area,” Adam Harrington, Metro Transit’s director of service development, told the council’s Transportation Committee earlier this month. “What we are trying to do is capture current Northstar riders.”

MnDOT does have authority to run bus service outside the metro area and contract with the Met Council to offer the service.

“I think it is a good move,” Transportation Committee member Judy Johnson said. “It’s about getting people to work downtown.”

The contract would allow Metro Transit to operate the new service for the next two years using coach buses. Fares would be $3.25 one way.

In addition to service from Elk River and Big Lake, Metro Transit will run two other routes to replace Northstar.

One route, 888, will serve Ramsey, Coon Rapids and Anoka. Buses will operate every 30 minutes during rush hour, hourly during the midday periods, and three round trips on Saturdays and Sundays, similar to the current Northstar schedule.

A second route, 827, would run from Anoka and Fridley to downtown Minneapolis every 30 minutes during weekday rush hours, and hourly during midday weekdays and Saturdays.

Harrington said this will be the first time Metro Transit has operated contracted service outside the metro area. But it will not be the first time Metro Transit served as a contractor. The agency currently contracts with Maple Grove to offer transit service there.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Weekend closure on tap for part of I-94 in St. Paul

card image
Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT will continue with a bridge repair and replacement project.

News & Politics

New express bus service will replace Northstar rail line in Big Lake, Elk River

card image

St. Paul

Summit Avenue bike lane feud runs through St. Paul mayoral race

card image