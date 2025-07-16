D.C. Republicans push to nix long-planned train linking Twin Cities, Duluth

Just a few years ago, the outlook for passenger rail in Minnesota was bright.
The state Legislature had set aside nearly $200 million for the long-planned Twin Cities to Duluth Northern Lights Express. Local planners also believed they could reel in hundreds of millions of dollars for the project from the transit-friendly Biden administration, then flush with cash from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Now, that optimistic moment feels many miles away.
A new Republican-backed spending bill in Congress would explicitly ban federal funding for the NLX line and also gut funding for a federal grant program that the Metropolitan Council is counting on for a planned extension of the Blue Line light rail project and a bus rapid transit line.
The bill comes after state lawmakers, facing a budget crunch, recently raided the NLX account. Though they made sure to leave enough to land federal dollars, transit-hostile Republicans in Congress are moving to turn off the D.C. tap for both projects.
“It’s dire,” said state Sen. Scott Dibble, a Minneapolis DFLer and longtime supporter of public transportation.
The congressional legislation had its first public airing this week in the Republican-controlled House Appropriations subcommittee, where it advanced on a party-line vote. Republicans on the subcommittee praised the measure, saying it cut costs, prioritizes safety and reflects the Trump administration’s priorities.
The bill comes about two months after Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation, led by Rep. Tom Emmer, sent a letter to the subcommittee’s leaders urging them to eliminate federal funding for the rail projects. Rep. Pete Stauber, who signed the letter and represents much of the area where the Northern Lights Express would operate, called it “another Minnesota boondoggle” in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.