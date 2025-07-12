Brooklyn Park businesses brace for change as Blue Line extension project advances

Two years before the planned start of major construction of the Blue Line light-rail extension, businesses in Brooklyn Park are long accustomed to hearing, “the Blue Line is coming.” But now that the project’s design is being finalized, some residents are amping up concerns about the impact the line might have on surrounding communities.
The $3.2 billion, 12-stop extension would connect Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, with several stops in both of those cities and others in Robbinsdale and Crystal. Construction will begin in 2027, with an expected opening in 2030. The projected cost, which would be among the highest ever for a Minnesota public works project, has made it controversial, even as proponents say it could be an economic boon to an underserved area.
Kevin Stammer, manager at Cajun Deli, which is near the intersection of W. Broadway and Brooklyn Boulevard, said he’s not sure a new public transit option will lead to more customers at the nine-year-old restaurant.
“I view it as a start to opening up more public transit, but accessibility-wise, I think it’s probably a waste of money,” he said. He said he’s not convinced that people will take light rail just to visit a restaurant.
An estimated 6,400 people will start using transit because of the Blue Line extension by 2045, according to the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Blue Line Extension. A high percentage of households near the planned corridor don’t have cars, according to the Metropolitan Council.
Joseph Yohanis, a worker at A&J Tobacco, in the same shopping center that houses Cajun Deli, said area businesses will benefit from increased street traffic. But he stressed that people will only use the line if it’s free of crime and safe.
He said that once the Blue Line is extended, he’d expect to see more police officers in the area, but there would also need to be effective law enforcement on the trains. Yohanis said Metro Transit would have to make sure the trains were safe for everybody — and that everyone pays.
Cara Donovan, a senior planner for Brooklyn Park, said the city understands some of the concerns. A key talking point has been anti-displacement work — efforts to ensure that the line does not push out residents or businesses before, during and after construction.