Blue Line LRT extension clears critical step despite opposition

Robbinsdale and Crystal voted to give municipal consent during meetings Tuesday night.

By Janet Moore and

Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2024 at 1:46PM
Metro Transit cut light-rail trains to two cars from three in an attempt to make Blue and Green Line service cleaner and safer. Photographed Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Minneapolis. ] MARK VANCLEAVE • mark.vancleave@startribune.com ORG XMIT: DSC02666 (Mark Vancleave/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two cities that had reservations about approving plans to extend the Blue Line have have given their consent allowing work to move forward.

Robbinsdale and Crystal on Tuesday gave their support for the plan, joining Brooklyn Park, which gave its consent last week.

Hennepin County approved the proposal on Tuesday, and Minneapolis is set to vote on the plan Wednesday.

The affirmative votes from the two north metro suburbs are a critical step as planning continues for the light-rail line, which would run from downtown Minneapolis through Robbinsdale and Crystal on its way to Brooklyn Park. The line could cost between $2.9 and $3.2 billion.

Some residents in Robbinsdale hoped the City Council would vote no and cited a long list of concerns, including at-grade crossings along Bottineau Boulevard, a proposed parking garage at 40th and West Broadway, crime and the location of a station near North Memorial Health.

The Metropolitan Council projects the line could provide 12,000 to 13,000 rides a day. The line is projected to start in 2030.

Required by state law, municipal consent calls for cities and counties along a proposed light rail line to grant permission for the project to move forward.

