Amtrak’s Borealis beat ridership expectations in first year. Minnesota wants to build on its success.

Amtrak’s Borealis, the passenger rail line running between St. Paul’s Union Depot and Chicago’s Union Station, recently marked its first anniversary.
But there is a bigger reason to celebrate.
Ridership has surpassed the 205,800 mark as of April 30, rolling past original projections from the Minnesota Department of Transportation that showed the line would serve between 125,000 and 135,000 riders annually. The original Amtrak feasibility study from 2015 put that number at 155,500.
Later projections showed as many as 232,000 riders would take the Borealis each year. And with May totals still to come, the 411-mile line may reach that number.
None of that is surprising to Brian Nelson of All Aboard Minnesota, a rail advocacy group.
“We have known for some time the demand has always been there,” Nelson said.
The Borealis debuted on May 21, 2024, and departs St. Paul at 11:49 a.m. daily and arrives in Chicago about 7½ hours later. Trips from the Windy City to Minnesota leave at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in St. Paul about 6:40 p.m.
Nelson said the schedule has a lot to do with the robust ridership as the train goes when people want to go.