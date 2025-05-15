Amtrak, Texas rail line to lease unused Northstar train engines and passenger cars

The Northstar rail line has locomotives and passenger cars that are not being used, and the Met Council on Wednesday signed off on a plan to lease them to Amtrak and a commuter rail service in Texas.
In passing the measure, one locomotive, three coach cars and one cab car will be headed to Dallas and used on the Trinity Railway Express once a lease agreement is worked out.
The request from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) comes as the transit agency seeks additional equipment ahead of the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament.
DART would use idle Northstar trains while it rehabs its own equipment this year and augment its fleet on the Trinity Express, a commuter rail line, during next year’s event, when it will need additional capacity to transport fans to the soccer matches, said Bruce Cardon, deputy chief officer of maintenance at Metro Transit.
It is a good fit for DART as “they are the same vehicles we use,” Cardon said.
Amtrak approached the Met Council as it looks for equipment to use on the Hiawatha Line, which runs between Chicago and Milwaukee. Amtrak found corrosion on several rail cars used on that line in March and pulled them from the line.
A routine inspection found similar problems with several passenger cars used on the Borealis line, which runs between St. Paul and Chicago and is operated in concert with departments of transportation in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Amtrak would lease one locomotive, two coach cars and one cab car. The passenger cars would work on the Hiawatha line because the short-haul run does not require a dining car, Cardon said.