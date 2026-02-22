Operation Metro Surge, the monthslong campaign of aggressive immigration enforcement in Minnesota, is over, according to Trump administration border czar Tom Homan.
A dearth of official data about the surge led to skepticism from residents, driving Minnesotans to look for answers elsewhere. People Over Papers is a popular crowdsourced database of observed and suspected Department of Homeland Security (DHS) activity.
Reports from the last week on that platform indicate observed immigration enforcement is lower than at any point since the beginning of the year. On Friday, two members of Congress from Minnesota said the local contingent of Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) officers is down to 500.
However, the last week also shows more observed activity than in December, when Operation Metro Surge began.
And although the federal presence in Minneapolis and St. Paul has dropped, Homeland Security and ICE agents maintained a noticeable presence in Twin Cities suburbs.
An imperfect signal
People Over Papers data comes with caveats. Areas with more people willing to document federal agent activity generate more reports. The spike in the Twin Cities likely reflects both increased enforcement and the rapid growth of active observer networks. Conversely, enforcement activity in rural areas — such as ICE raids on dairy farms and arrested high schoolers — may be underreported. Only a small number of reports to the platform are verified by volunteer moderators.
The data does not distinguish between different types of federal activity — a traffic stop, an arrest, surveillance or agents simply present in an area may all generate reports. The platform’s reliance on visual confirmation means the same federal activity could generate reports from multiple users.
Still, it may be the best proxy for understanding the scope of federal agents’ presence in Minnesota and across the nation. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s coverage matches many patterns visible in the data: aggressive enforcement tactics, operations near schools and churches as well as a climate of fear that led to school absences, business closures, and economic disruption. Many of the activity reports are in Spanish.