As ICE draws down in Minnesota, data illustrates intensity of its surge here

February 22, 2026

Homeland Security’s Operation Metro Surge is on the wane in Minnesota, though crowdsourced data about the frequency and locations where ICE agents have been spotted show they’re far from totally gone.

By Jake Steinberg,

Kyeland Jackson and

Bryan Brussee

The Minnesota Star Tribune
Operation Metro Surge, the monthslong campaign of aggressive immigration enforcement in Minnesota, is over, according to Trump administration border czar Tom Homan.

A dearth of official data about the surge led to skepticism from residents, driving Minnesotans to look for answers elsewhere. People Over Papers is a popular crowdsourced database of observed and suspected Department of Homeland Security (DHS) activity.

Reports from the last week on that platform indicate observed immigration enforcement is lower than at any point since the beginning of the year. On Friday, two members of Congress from Minnesota said the local contingent of Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) officers is down to 500.

However, the last week also shows more observed activity than in December, when Operation Metro Surge began.

And although the federal presence in Minneapolis and St. Paul has dropped, Homeland Security and ICE agents maintained a noticeable presence in Twin Cities suburbs.

An imperfect signal

People Over Papers data comes with caveats. Areas with more people willing to document federal agent activity generate more reports. The spike in the Twin Cities likely reflects both increased enforcement and the rapid growth of active observer networks. Conversely, enforcement activity in rural areas — such as ICE raids on dairy farms and arrested high schoolers — may be underreported. Only a small number of reports to the platform are verified by volunteer moderators.

The data does not distinguish between different types of federal activity — a traffic stop, an arrest, surveillance or agents simply present in an area may all generate reports. The platform’s reliance on visual confirmation means the same federal activity could generate reports from multiple users.

Still, it may be the best proxy for understanding the scope of federal agents’ presence in Minnesota and across the nation. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s coverage matches many patterns visible in the data: aggressive enforcement tactics, operations near schools and churches as well as a climate of fear that led to school absences, business closures, and economic disruption. Many of the activity reports are in Spanish.

Weather map for ICE activity

People Over Papers co-founder and CEO Celeste, who declined to share her last name after being threatened and harassed about the data last year, said many community members use People Over Papers like a weather map or modern-day green book to forecast how to avoid federal agents.

Minnesota reports comparable to numbers in larger cities

Observers nationwide have used the platform over much of the last year to document Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown. The data shows comparisons to other high-profile federal operations in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

The number of reports during Operation Metro Surge’s peak nearly matches the numbers recorded in Los Angeles in early June, when the Trump administration sent more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to manage protests.

Observed activity in Los Angeles has remained steady after the initial surge. California has an estimated 2.2 million undocumented immigrants — more than any other state. Minnesota has about 130,000 undocumented immigrants, according to estimates from the Pew Research Center.

Chicago’s Operation Midway Blitz registers as a surge, plateau and then sudden drop off in mid-November. Illinois had an estimated 550,000 undocumented immigrants in 2023.

Reports of ICE and other federal agencies’ activity in Minnesota also far exceeded those in other states during the same time period, including in Florida and Texas, which are home to an estimated quarter of the nation’s undocumented immigrants.

John Boehler, policy counsel for the ACLU of Minnesota, said several clients used information from maps like the one from People Over Papers to respond to federal detainments. The group is suing federal officials for alleged intimidation, chemical burns and constitutional rights violations, and Boehler said observational data plays a vital role in recording alleged abuse.

“To have a record made by residents of where someone was abducted and potentially who was abducted, or what kind of car they were driving, can give families the closure that the federal government should be providing,” Boehler said.

Tom Nehil of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writers

Jake Steinberg

Graphics reporter

Jake Steinberg is a graphics reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on cartography and visual storytelling.

Jake Steinberg

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

Kyeland Jackson

Bryan Brussee

Digital Designer

Bryan Brussee is a digital designer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Bryan Brussee

