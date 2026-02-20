Advertisement
Fewer than 500 ICE agents remain in Minnesota, lawmakers say

U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig learned of the state of Operation Metro Surge during a visit to the Whipple Federal Building on Friday.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2026 at 11:13PM
U.S. Representatives Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar speak to the press after conducting an oversight visit of the ICE processing center at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling on Friday, Feb. 20. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Federal lawmakers say fewer than 500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents remain in Minnesota, signaling a continued drawdown of the unprecedented ICE operation that left two citizens dead.

During a tour of the Whipple Federal Building on Friday, Feb. 20, U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig met with ICE St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson to learn more about the continued scope of Operation Metro Surge.

The congresswomen reported that:

  • Arrests have decreased to 20 a day.
    • Detainees are split between four county jails.
      • Deportation flights now average two a week.
        • White House border czar Tom Homan has returned to Washington.

          The remaining ICE force of about 500 does not include additional Homeland Security Investigations agents.

          Though both lawmakers said they remain skeptical, the updates offer rare verification that immigration agents have indeed left Minnesota a week after Homan announced plans to end the operation. Homan said in a CNN interview Friday he plans to winnow ICE’s force in Minnesota to a ”regular footprint” of 150 agents, dwarfing the estimated 3,000 agents sent to the state as the operation peaked.

          U.S. Representatives Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar enter the building to conduct an oversight visit of the ICE processing center at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling on Friday, Feb. 20. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

          “We’re not going to believe it until we fully can see it and feel it,” Craig said, adding that Twin Cities suburbs have reported ongoing ICE activity. “We made it absolutely clear, under no uncertain premise, that they need to completely draw down from Minnesota.”

          Omar, Craig and Rep. Kelly Morrison tried to review conditions in the building in January, but the Democrats were turned away for not providing a week’s advance notice. Omar and Craig requested a visit eight days prior to this time but were told that all detainees left a half-hour before lawmakers arrived.

          “It seems a little too convenient knowing that our scheduled visit was going to be at 12 p.m. and that the last detainees would be transported out of the facility at 11:30,” Omar said. “I wouldn’t be surprised, having the level of notification that we were supposed to give about our arrival, that things were arranged in that way.”

          Several ICE detainees described inhumane conditions inside the Whipple Building, citing overcrowded rooms and differing treatment based on citizenship. Immigration attorneys who inspected the building facilities supported such claims, adding that within the site were piles of trash, little to no bedding and holding rooms with a dozen or more people.

          Craig vowed to fight for unscheduled visits to the facility, adding that court action may be required to ensure they can check conditions in the building without officials cleaning up beforehand. Omar said she plans to visit the four county jails where detainees are being held and to return to review the Whipple Building.

          “The idea is that nothing should happen in the darkness in America to subvert people’s civil liberties,” Omar said. “We know that [similar facilities] are going to work really hard to make sure that there is nothing for us to see and there is nothing for us to report. But what we want in this country is truth and honesty. There is already a loss of trust in federal law enforcement, and we want to make sure that people have trust in those that are supposed to carry out the laws of this land.”

          Kyeland Jackson

          General Assignment Reporter

          Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

          St. Paul police investigating arrest by federal agents of man who suffered life-threatening skull fracture

          Mark Vancleave/The Associated Press

          Federal agents say Alberto Castañeda Mondragón ran headfirst into a brick wall. He alleges he was beaten.

          Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to join Robert DeNiro, Mark Ruffalo at State of the Union boycott event

