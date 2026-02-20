Fewer than 500 ICE agents remain in Minnesota, lawmakers say

Federal lawmakers say fewer than 500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents remain in Minnesota, signaling a continued drawdown of the unprecedented ICE operation that left two citizens dead.
During a tour of the Whipple Federal Building on Friday, Feb. 20, U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig met with ICE St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson to learn more about the continued scope of Operation Metro Surge.
The congresswomen reported that:
- Arrests have decreased to 20 a day.
- Detainees are split between four county jails.
- Deportation flights now average two a week.
- White House border czar Tom Homan has returned to Washington.
The remaining ICE force of about 500 does not include additional Homeland Security Investigations agents.
Though both lawmakers said they remain skeptical, the updates offer rare verification that immigration agents have indeed left Minnesota a week after Homan announced plans to end the operation. Homan said in a CNN interview Friday he plans to winnow ICE’s force in Minnesota to a ”regular footprint” of 150 agents, dwarfing the estimated 3,000 agents sent to the state as the operation peaked.
“We’re not going to believe it until we fully can see it and feel it,” Craig said, adding that Twin Cities suburbs have reported ongoing ICE activity. “We made it absolutely clear, under no uncertain premise, that they need to completely draw down from Minnesota.”
Omar, Craig and Rep. Kelly Morrison tried to review conditions in the building in January, but the Democrats were turned away for not providing a week’s advance notice. Omar and Craig requested a visit eight days prior to this time but were told that all detainees left a half-hour before lawmakers arrived.
“It seems a little too convenient knowing that our scheduled visit was going to be at 12 p.m. and that the last detainees would be transported out of the facility at 11:30,” Omar said. “I wouldn’t be surprised, having the level of notification that we were supposed to give about our arrival, that things were arranged in that way.”