St. Paul police investigating arrest by federal agents of man who suffered life-threatening skull fracture

St. Paul police are investigating the circumstances behind life-threatening skull fractures and brain hemorrhages sustained by a Latino man as he was taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last month.
The federal agents alleged that the man injured himself by running headfirst into a brick wall in the Jan. 8 encounter at the peak of the immigration crackdown in Minnesota.
But the injured man, Alberto Castañeda Mondragón, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in 2022 on a work visa, told the Associated Press that his injuries resulted from an unprovoked beating by the agents.
Castañeda Mondragón said the agents wrestled him from a vehicle, threw him to the ground, handcuffed him, punched him and struck him in the head with a steel baton.
He declined an interview request from the Minnesota Star Tribune on Friday. He said through lawyers that he wanted privacy as he recovers and navigates his ongoing immigration issues.
“We are aware there are ongoing investigations and we trust that the authorities will fully investigate the incident that led to Mr. Castañeda Mondragón’s serious injuries,” his lawyers said in a statement.
St. Paul police did not provide any details of their investigation. They said in an email only that a police report had been filed and that “we cannot comment further” due to it being an open investigation.
The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not return requests for comment Friday.