Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to join Robert DeNiro, Mark Ruffalo at State of the Union boycott event

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will be part of a star-studded list of actors and national politicians speaking at a simultaneous boycott event during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
Frey and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver rebuttal speeches during an event called the “State of the Swamp.”
That event is different from another simultaneous boycott event, the “People’s State of the Union,” which will be held on the National Mall and feature members of the House and Senate boycotting the president’s annual address to a joint session of Congress.
The official Democratic response will be delivered after Trump’s speech concludes by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.
The event Frey will be part of will be livestreamed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., hosted by Defiance.org, an anti-Trump organization, and the Portland Frog Brigade.
The lineup includes actors Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Arnold; former CNN anchors Don Lemon and Jim Acosta; and Robby Roadsteamer, a comedian and protest singer who was arrested by ICE agents while protesting in a giraffe costume in Minneapolis.