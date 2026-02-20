Advertisement
Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to join Robert DeNiro, Mark Ruffalo at State of the Union boycott event

Frey will speak during the Feb. 24 event, one of at least two occurring at the same time as President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2026 at 11:08PM
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will be part of a star-studded list of actors and national politicians speaking at a simultaneous boycott event during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will be part of a star-studded list of actors and national politicians speaking at a simultaneous boycott event during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Frey and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will deliver rebuttal speeches during an event called the “State of the Swamp.”

That event is different from another simultaneous boycott event, the “People’s State of the Union,” which will be held on the National Mall and feature members of the House and Senate boycotting the president’s annual address to a joint session of Congress.

The official Democratic response will be delivered after Trump’s speech concludes by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The event Frey will be part of will be livestreamed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., hosted by Defiance.org, an anti-Trump organization, and the Portland Frog Brigade.

The lineup includes actors Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Arnold; former CNN anchors Don Lemon and Jim Acosta; and Robby Roadsteamer, a comedian and protest singer who was arrested by ICE agents while protesting in a giraffe costume in Minneapolis.

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to join Robert DeNiro, Mark Ruffalo at State of the Union boycott event

