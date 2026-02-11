Immigration attorneys call out dirty conditions, ‘disarray and chaos’ at Whipple detention facility

Immigration-rights attorneys said they saw “significant disarray and chaos” this week when they inspected the Whipple Federal Building, where hundreds of immigrants have been detained by federal authorities in recent months, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Attorneys for Minneapolis nonprofit Advocates for Human Rights visited the Whipple building on Monday and reported that conditions included piles of trash, no bedding with people sleeping on the floor, detainees shackled by the ankle and holding rooms with as many as a dozen or more people.
The Whipple Building near Fort Snelling has been at the center of the Department of Homeland Security’s massive “Operation Metro Surge,” the government’s aggressive immigration crackdown in Minnesota.
There has been a battle over who can access the building. Over the weekend, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Brasel ordered that attorneys be given full access to the detention facility.
In her court filing, Hanne Sandison, the immigration and legal services director for the Advocates for Human Rights, wrote of phones that could not be used to contact legal service providers, dirty conditions and detainees who had been in custody for almost 24 hours.
In a declaration provided to the court, Sandison wrote she observed as many as a dozen or more detainees in each holding room.
“All detainees I observed were shackled at the ankles, even while sleeping and in the holding cells,” she wrote. “From my observations of several holding cells, I did not see any detainee who had a blanket, pillow, sleeping pad, or cot. I saw men sleeping on the floor with no bedding.”
In an area with semiprivate showers, changing rooms were blocked by junk and appeared to not be available for use, she said.