The unexpected resistance to ICE in Minnesota: The soccer moms of Signal

Shelby pulled over her van near the home of a family from Mexico with four young daughters, scanned for suspicious vehicles and typed a quick text in Spanish — Estoy aquí. I’m here.
She had noticed federal agents circling this neighborhood weeks earlier, when she first started delivering groceries to immigrant families too afraid to go outside. So Shelby, a St. Louis Park mom of six, stayed on high alert until the apartment door closed behind her. If she needed it, she had in her pocket a makeshift whistle (the cut-off top of her daughter’s plastic recorder), the symbol of the resistance to federal immigration enforcement.
Once inside the family’s place, Shelby, who asked to not use her last name, slipped back into mom mode, unpacking the bags of food, then bouncing the 7-month-old baby on her hip while she guided the oldest girl through a math worksheet.
Shelby is quick to say she’s not an activist. She’s just one of many Twin Cities mothers who have quietly organized behind the scenes over the last three months during the ICE surge in Minnesota, mobilizing a cadre of suburban sports moms over encrypted Signal messages to support immigrant families living in fear.
Many of these parents haven’t been politically active before but are now driven to volunteer by viral images of little kids being detained and the fact that their own children’s classmates are missing from school as attendance drops sharply over ICE fears.
Across the state, hundreds of parents are standing watch for federal agents outside schools during bus drop-off and pick up times, organizing grocery deliveries for families in hiding, transporting others to critical medical appointments and rallying to help with rent payments.
Like many of the volunteer moms, Linsey Rippy, of Coon Rapids, never considered herself very political before last year.
“As a mom, we want to fix it,” she said. “You see the photos of the children — the little boy with his bunny hat — and you want to do everything you can to fix it. Because you’re just looking at that photo and thinking ‘that’s a child. That’s my child.’"