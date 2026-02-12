Minnesota’s suburbs are an election battleground. Trump’s immigration surge is unpopular there.

Minnesotans living in the Twin Cities and its surrounding suburbs are in near lockstep in their disapproval of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the state, reporting in a new poll that they believe the federal government has overreached and immigration agents’ tactics have gone too far.
The findings also show political independents’ opinions align more closely with those of Democrats. They could be an early warning that President Donald Trump’s Operation Metro Surge might hinder Minnesota Republicans’ chances of winning control of the governor’s office for the first time in 20 years and flipping the closely divided Minnesota Legislature.
“Everything he was doing to make America great I was cool with up until he started messing with the immigrants,” said Andre Lewis, 32, who lives in White Bear Lake.
He has voted for Trump in the past and appreciated the president’s approach to foreign policy. While Lewis doesn’t regret his past votes, he isn’t sure which party he’ll support this fall.
(See full results for each poll question, a demographic breakdown of the respondents, a statement detailing the methodology and a map of the poll’s regions.)
Lewis, who responded to the poll, noted he’s Black and has experienced racism and feels for immigrants targeted by the Trump administration.
“They’re still human beings just like us,” Lewis said, “no matter if they’ve got a green card, a visa or a passport or whatever they’ve got. ... I don’t like how ICE is here in Minneapolis doing what they want, shooting people, killing people.”
In the NBC News Decision Desk/KARE 11/Minnesota Star Tribune Poll, powered by SurveyMonkey, nearly 60% of respondents across Minnesota disapproved of Trump’s handling of immigration, either somewhat or strongly, and 64% disapproved of how ICE is doing its job.