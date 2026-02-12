Roper: Washington warned us about this moment. For America’s 250th, Minneapolis should lift him up.

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
Consider this: Minnesota has become the bulwark against tyrannical instincts of the federal government just in time for the 250th anniversary of the great American experiment.
And here we are on the eve of George Washington’s birthday, historically an important holiday for reflecting on America’s core values. It has me wondering how locals will express their own brand of patriotism in this special year, amid a “retribution” campaign from a vengeful president.
Trump will almost inevitably tailor official celebrations to satisfy his own vanity. But urban dwellers in the Twin Cities, now a national symbol of Blue America, have a unique opportunity to present their own star-spangled narrative around the anniversary.
I think they should start by celebrating Washington and promoting his wisdom that warned about this precarious moment.
Specifically, restore the damaged statue of GW that’s been sitting in Minneapolis Park Board storage since 2020, when people wielding antifa stickers decided to yank down and deface the likeness of our nation’s first president. And give it a more prominent location than Washburn Fair Oaks Park.
This modernized memorial could promote George’s words as they apply to this moment. The best place to find them is his 1796 farewell address, one of the foundational speeches in American history.
To be clear, Washington felt Americans were duty-bound to obey the government and should reject “irregular oppositions to its ... authority.” He also emphasized that the Constitution “is sacredly obligatory upon all,” which speaks to why so many people documenting ICE activities refer to themselves as “constitutional observers.”